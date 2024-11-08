Government Approves Draft State Budget For 2025 For Second Reading

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The has endorsed the draft state budget for 2025 for the second reading.

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Despite some amendments, the key priority remains the same - defense, defense capability and security of Ukraine. We propose allocating UAH 2.225 trillion for these needs. All the funds of Ukrainian taxpayers will be used exclusively for the Security and Defense Forces, for the production and purchase of new weapons, drones and equipment,” Shmyhal emphasized.

He noted that the social sphere, education and healthcare sectors remain among the budget priorities.

Ukraine to receive $1.37B for social spending through

Shmyhal announced that the budget expenditures have been increased by UAH 50 billion for the second reading.

In particular, an additional UAH 24 billion is proposed to be allocated for the education sector. Shmyhal stated that UAH 12 billion is earmarked for supplementary remuneration for educators and the same amount is allocated for investment initiatives within the education sector.

Furthermore, an additional UAH 6.3 billion is proposed to be allocated to the healthcare sector, along with another UAH 5 billion to support veterans.

“The Road Fund will not be financed in 2025, but we are allocating UAH 12.6 billion to repair areas important for defense and the functioning of the state economy. We also envisaged the further work of the eRecovery program and its full funding,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that the draft budget responds to the main challenges facing the state.

“This is our guarantee that Ukraine will have the necessary resources to withstand, win and become even stronger,” Shmyhal said.

As reported, on October 31, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2025 in the first reading.