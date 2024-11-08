Five Injured As Russian Army Strikes Krasnopillia Community In Sumy Region
Date
11/8/2024 7:12:59 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an airstrike on the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region, injuring five civilians.
Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, the enemy strike damaged an apartment block and six private houses, a shop, two pharmacies, a school and a lyceum, and three private cars.
In addition to the airstrike, the Russians also attacked the Krasnopillia community with FPV drones and dropped fragmentation munitions on it from a drone.
Read also:
Woman injured
as Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson region
In total, during the day, the invaders carried out 57 strikes on the border area of the Sumy region and caused 129 explosions. In addition to Krasnopillia, the enemy attacked the communities of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske.
For strikes, the Russian army used guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery, cluster munitions, FPV drones, unguided air missiles and ballistic missiles.
MENAFN08112024000193011044ID1108867126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.