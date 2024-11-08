Five Injured As Russian Army Strikes Krasnopillia Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an on the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region, injuring five civilians.

Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the enemy strike damaged an apartment block and six private houses, a shop, two pharmacies, a school and a lyceum, and three private cars.

In addition to the airstrike, the Russians also attacked the Krasnopillia community with FPV drones and dropped fragmentation munitions on it from a drone.

In total, during the day, the invaders carried out 57 strikes on the border area of the Sumy region and caused 129 explosions. In addition to Krasnopillia, the enemy attacked the communities of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novhorodske.

For strikes, the Russian army used guided aerial bombs, mortars, artillery, cluster munitions, FPV drones, unguided air missiles and ballistic missiles.