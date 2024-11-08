Threed Capital Inc. Issues Early Warning Report In Connection With The Acquisition Of Securities Of AI/ML Innovations Inc.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 9,514,200 common shares, 14,065,000 common share purchase warrants, and 500,000 stock options of the Company, representing approximately 8.0% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 18.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 8,949,200 common shares and 12,500,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 7.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 16.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 565,000 common shares, 1,565,000 common share purchase warrants, and 500,000 stock options, representing 0.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 2.2% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

Immediately following the Acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 18,514,200 common shares, 23,065,000 common share purchase warrants, and 500,000 stock options of the Company, representing approximately 13.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 26.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 15,949,200 common shares and 19,500,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 11.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 22.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,565,000 common shares, 3,565,000 common share purchase warrants, and 500,000 stock options, representing 1.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AIML (or approximately 4.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

The Acquisition was conducted through a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The Subject Units were acquired for total consideration of $585,000, or $0.065 per Subject Unit.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.