New Website And Youtube Channel By T Hakanson Brings“What Is Truth?” To A Global Audience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

T Hakanson's Website Now Live

Discover the inspirational journey of T Hakanson, author of the US Review-recommended book and now featured on his new website and YouTube channel..

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- T Hakanson , author of“What Is Truth?”, launches his official website, , an hub dedicated to his work, inspirations, and spiritual reflections.Recommended by the US Book Review,“What Is Truth?” draws readers to explore profound questions of faith, purpose, and redemption, centered around Hakanson's personal transformation as a repentant, forgiven man. His message, rooted in divine mercy, resonates with those seeking deeper understanding, compassion, and encouragement.Hakanson's new website showcases his book, along with original songs and inspirational reflections, offering visitors a comprehensive view of his creative and spiritual journey. For fans who want more than just the written word, Hakanson has also launched his own YouTube channel, @THakanson (@THakanson ), which includes book trailers, musical pieces, and the debut of his personal podcast series.The channel and podcast provide a more personal connection with Hakanson as he shares insights into the creation of“What Is Truth?”, as well as conversations about faith and life's purpose.In a special honor, T Hakanson is set to appear as the first author in“Explora Talks” by Explora Books Canada. This series will feature him discussing the inspiration behind his book and the central message of redemption and divine mercy that runs throughout. This exclusive interview will allow audiences to engage with his story in a new way and understand the passion and purpose behind his writing.For readers looking to explore the life-changing insights in“What Is Truth?”, the book is readily available on major digital platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other global retailers. By visiting Hakanson's website, fans can also stay updated on his latest book-related news, songs, podcasts, and inspirational content. Visitors are encouraged to subscribe to his YouTube channel for ongoing updates, as he continues to share meaningful content with his growing community.Through his website, YouTube, and podcast, T Hakanson offers a space for individuals seeking a message of faith, transformation, and resilience in the face of life's challenges. More than just a book, "What Is Truth?", is a call to reflection, understanding, and spiritual growth.T HakansonTwitter:Youtube: @THakansonWebsite:About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

Diosdado Aba, Jr.

Explora Books Ltd

+1 236-259-4886

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

What Is Truth?: Finding Truth in a Lost World | Explora Book Talks with Chris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.