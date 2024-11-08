Iraqi Interior Minister Inaugurates Unified National Card Issuance System In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- Iraqi Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, on Friday, officially opened the unified national card issuing system at the Iraqi embassy in Amman. The gadgets used for the system were set up and run in the embassy's consular area.The minister emphasized that the of Interior is still opening national card issuance systems in several Iraqi missions overseas to make things easier for citizens living overseas. He said this is part of the government's agenda under Engineer Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.In his remarks, Munif Ali Hussein, the Chargé d'Affaires at the Iraqi Embassy, emphasized that the system's opening in Amman was the consequence of collaboration between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior. This demonstrated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' eagerness to make sure that Iraqi missions overseas offer all services to the Iraqi communities, including the issuance of national cards and electronic passports, as represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Fuad Hussein.Muhammad Thabet Al-Baldawi gave a remark on behalf of the Iraqi community in Jordan, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the services the embassy and the Ministry of Interior have been providing.