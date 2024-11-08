Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Participates In Media Stand Calling For Halt To Arms Transfers To Israel

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani participated in a stand organized by the group of countries signatories to the initiative calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The group said the initiative reflects grave concern over the unprecedented escalation of violence and the blatant violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.

The group urged immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel, which may be used in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem

MENAFN08112024000067011011ID1108866416