Wesco And Chicagoland Habitat For Humanity Creating Brighter Futures And Transforming Lives

Read about Derek, an veteran with 24 years of service, and the home that has been in his family for generations below.

Derek had always felt a deep connection to the home that had been in his family for generations. It was more than just a house; it was a sanctuary, a place where memories had been built, laughter had echoed through the halls, and where ten siblings had grown up together. Derek, the second of ten children, had spent his entire childhood in that home, where he learned the values of love, hard work, and family unity.

After their parents could no longer care for the house, Derek's older sister took it over, preserving the family's legacy. But life had its own plans, and after getting married, she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, with her husband. She asked Derek to move in temporarily, just until they figured out what to do with the property. That temporary arrangement stretched into over a decade. The house became Derek's refuge, his reminder of the past, and his responsibility to the future.

Derek wasn't ready to let go. When his sister decided she wanted to sell the house, Derek decided he would take over the property, not just to keep it from being sold, but to preserve it as a place where the family could always come together. It was more than bricks and mortar; it was the heart of their family.

But the house was old, and time had not been kind to it. Raccoons had been a problem for years, but recently, the damage had become severe. The kitchen and living room roofs were leaking badly, and Derek, despite his best efforts, couldn't keep up with the repairs. He worked as a teaching aide in a school for at-risk kids, a job he loved, but it didn't pay enough to cover the extensive repairs the house needed.

Derek had served his country with pride, spending 24 years in the Army, both active and reserve, including deployments overseas during Desert Storm. He had trained soldiers, served as a Major, and had been responsible for running basic training cycles at Fort Benning, but none of that had prepared him for the challenges of homeownership on a tight budget.

It was his sister who told him about the Habitat Home Repair Program. Skeptical at first, Derek decided to apply. To his relief, the application was approved, and within six weeks, Habitat for Humanity's partners had repaired his roof. The weight on his shoulders lifted. With the roof now secure, Derek could focus on smaller projects around the house, ensuring that it would remain in the family for generations to come.

The house that had seen so much history, so many stories, was safe again. Derek felt a deep sense of gratitude, not just for the physical repairs, but for the opportunity to preserve a legacy. His home was now, as it had always been, a place where his family could gather, where the memories of the past could blend with the dreams of the future.

