Qatar Participates In 12Th World Urban Forum In Cairo

Cairo: The 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12), which was organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), over five days, concluded on Friday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. The State of Qatar participated in the event which was held under the title: (Everything starts at home: Local actions for sustainable cities and communities).

Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, represented the State of Qatar in the forum, along with a delegation that included CEO of Msheireb Properties Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, and representatives from the Ministries of Municipality, Environment and Climate Change, and Qatar Airways.

The forum's activities highlighted the State of Qatar's experience in developing cities, as Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, reviewed in this regard the sustainable real estate development witnessed by the State of Qatar, along with Msheireb Properties' visions in the field of sustainable urban development.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari gave a presentation on "Msheireb Downtown Doha" as a pioneering model for future cities, based on the element of sustainability as a fundamental element in the construction and development phase, stressing the importance of introducing environmentally friendly elements such as sustainability, green buildings and smart technology as a key factor in building cities.

The activities of the World Urban Forum focused on localizing sustainable development goals, exchanging ideas on innovative urban solutions, and local procedures and initiatives needed to reduce current global challenges, with the participation of representatives of UN member states, local governments, the private sector and civil society.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is the world's first conference on sustainable urbanization, established by the United Nations in 2001 to study the impact of rapid urbanization and its repercussions on social, economic and environmental policies in communities, cities and towns.