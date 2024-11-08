Five Winter Markets Selling Local Produce Now Open On Weekends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality, represented by the Department of Agricultural Affairs, has reopened five seasonal markets that offer large quantities of fresh vegetables, fruits, and other locally grown produce.

The Ministry invites residents to visit these marketplaces and support national products by purchasing them directly from Qatari farms.

The seasonal markets are located in Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shahaniya, and Al Shamal. These places provide a marketing for local farmers, allowing them to sell their products directly to consumers at lower prices compared to the daily bulletin prices.

The local agricultural produce sale yards are open every weekend (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) throughout the winter season, from 7am to 3pm.