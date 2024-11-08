Global Infusion Pumps Market Projected To Reach $14.7 Billion By 2029

"Rising Chronic Cases and Advancements in Medical Drive Rapid Growth in the Infusion Pump Market"

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest study from BCC Research " Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets, " the global is expected to grow from $10.1 billion in 2024 to $14.7 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029."

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the infusion pump market, including the market shares of leading companies. The market is segmented by product types, including general-purpose infusion pumps, such as large-volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory, and elastomeric pumps, as well as specialty pumps such as insulin, patient-controlled analgesia, enteral, and implantable infusion pumps. The report focuses on application areas such as diabetes management, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, chemotherapy/oncology, and other therapeutic uses. End users are categorized into hospitals, home care, and alternate site care settings.

This report is especially relevant now due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, alongside the rapidly aging global population. These factors have significantly increased the demand for more sophisticated and reliable infusion pumps to manage complex treatment protocols, including smart infusion pumps with enhanced safety features and wireless connectivity. Another trend is the shift toward home-based healthcare, driven by patient preference and the need to reduce hospital stays, which has created demand for portable, user-friendly infusion devices.

The following factors are driving the global market for infusion pumps:

Growing Incidence of Chronic Disease : Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions necessitates continuous and precise medication management, which infusion pumps provide. In addition, as the global population ages, the incidence of these chronic conditions rises and the elderly often require long-term treatments.

Rising Number of Surgeries : The number of surgical procedures is on the rise due to advancements in medical technology and an aging population that requires more surgical interventions. Infusion pumps play a critical role during surgeries for administering anesthesia and other medications, as well as in post-operative care for pain management and recovery. Their ability to deliver precise doses of medication helps reduce complications, making them indispensable in surgical settings.

Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps in Home Care Settings : Growing trend towards home-based healthcare is driven by the need to reduce hospital stays and healthcare costs. Ambulatory infusion pumps are portable and allow patients to receive continuous medication at home. These pumps are cost-effective and enable patients to maintain their daily routines while receiving needed treatments.

Request a sample copy of the global market for infusion pumps report .

Report Synopsis

