BJP Making Vijayapura 'Laboratory For Hindutva' On Pretext Of Waqf Row: K'taka Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Karnataka for Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura District-in-Charge Minister M.B. Patil has accused the BJP of attempting to turn Vijayapura into a "laboratory for Hindutva" under the pretext of Waqf row.

Speaking at a press on Friday, Patil alleged that while the BJP showed "immense concern" for Waqf property protection during its 10 years in power, and is now spreading misinformation about Waqf issues.

Patil also exhibited several official circulars issued during the BJP's tenure, 'presenting' BJP's actions to safeguard Waqf properties.

"For the past few weeks, the BJP has been spreading false information about the Waqf board allegedly taking over properties of Hindus. However, it was during their rule that properties of farmers, religious sites, and other lands were transferred to Waqf," he claimed.

"In 2019, when the BJP was in power in Karnataka, several properties in Devarahipparagi and Indi Taluka were transferred under Waqf. Furthermore, in January 2010, a circular from the Revenue Department under the BJP government called for streamlining Waqf property documentation. Another circular from May 2010 directed the removal of encroachments on Waqf properties,” Minister Patil stated.

Additional circulars followed in 2011 and again in August 2020, ordering measures to safeguard Waqf lands. Patil alleged that in January 2021, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj instructed local authorities to flag Waqf properties in the 'Panchatantra' and 'e-Swathu' government portals to prevent misuse.

Patil also criticised the BJP's 2014 election manifesto, where it had promised to empower the Waqf Board and work with religious leaders to remove encroachments. "Today, they're going back on those commitments,” he commented.

Patil highlighted that in 2019, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje raised a question in Parliament about Waqf properties, to which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government responded that safeguarding and digitising Waqf properties was a priority. Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the withdrawal of notices related to Waqf properties in the state, he underlined.

Patil added, "I, along with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, have clarified our stance on this issue, and since June 2023, information on actions related to Waqf property notices has been made public."

He expressed disappointment at religious leaders joining BJP's protests, saying, "We will provide these documents to the Swamijis, so they understand the true colors of BJP leaders."

He also remarked sarcastically that the visit of Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal to Vijayapura was illegitimate, adding, "The protests by BJP leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje have ended within hours."