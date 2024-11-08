Jan Aushadhi Kendras In Maharashtra: Bringing Relief With Low Cost Medicines

(MENAFN- IANS) Beed (Maharashtra), Nov 8 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is proving a boon for the people as they are not only getting medicines on time but those medicines also come pocket-friendly.

Locals in Maharashtras Beed city are quite happy about this ambitious scheme of the Modi government.

Ajay Egde, a local resident, said, "Prime Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is very beneficial for us. The services provided under this scheme are affordable and of good quality. While in general hospitals is expensive, under the Ayushman scheme, treatment is being provided at a low cost and in a better way. The price of generic medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendra is also very low. The branded medicines which are usually available for Rs 1,500, their generic medicines are available for Rs 200-300."

He said that he got information about it through TV and newspapers. He said, "I want that the benefits of PM Modi's schemes continue to be available in the future. I request all my colleagues to support Modi ji's schemes and help form a BJP government in Maharashtra this time too."

Govardhan Chate, a resident of Worli, said, "This scheme of PM Modi has benefited the poor a lot. I came to know about this scheme from TV and newspapers. The medicine which I used to buy earlier for Rs 100, is now available for Rs 40 to 50. That is why I always buy medicines from Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra. These medicines should reach every person. The Central Government is doing a very good job."

Madhav of Dhangarwadi village says,“The scheme launched by the Prime Minister for generic medicines is very good. Compared to other places, we get medicines at less than half the price at Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras. I have been buying medicines from here for the last two-three years. I am getting a lot of benefit from this scheme. I am saving a lot.”

Local resident Prashant Keshavrao said, "We have benefited a lot from the generic medicines provided under this scheme of the Prime Minister. We came to know through TV that these medicines are being made available at Janaushadhi Kendra through by the Central Government at a very low price. Its quality is also very good. For this, we thank PM Modi and the Union Government."

Sanjay Uddhavrao Karad, who runs the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said, "I did B Pharma in 2011. Till 2014, I worked in many companies. Then one day I saw the advertisement of Janaushadhi Kendra and I thought of opening a medical store. Many people are benefiting from this. They are getting generic medicines. PM Modi has done a lot of work for this."

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a public welfare scheme of the Modi Government to provide cheap and quality generic medicines to the masses through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.