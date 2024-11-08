Smart Baby Monitors Market Forecast Report, 2024-2030: A $2.8 Billion Opportunity Driven By AI Integration And Rising Demand From Working Parents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Baby Monitor Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart baby monitor market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing population of working parents, growing significance of ensuring child safety and security, and the presence of advanced surveillance capabilities.



Tracking device products expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Offline distribution channels will remain the largest segment. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Smart Baby Monitor Market



Market Size Estimates: Smart baby monitor market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Smart baby monitor market size by product, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Smart baby monitor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, distribution channels, and regions for the smart baby monitor market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the smart baby monitor market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Emerging Trends in the Smart Baby Monitor Market

The future of the smart baby monitor market is being shaped by several emerging trends. These include technological advances and changes in consumer demands, which affect product features and attractiveness.



AI Integration: Smart baby monitors can provide crying detection, sleep pattern analysis, real-time health monitoring and other features with the integration of AI technology. AI-driven insights give parents more data and support to care for babies.

Multi-Device Integration: More recently built smart baby monitors are designed to be compatible with other home automation devices such as thermostats and security systems. This means that parenting has become a connected affair where centralised control is possible through the use of these smart homes.

Enhanced Privacy and Security: There is an increasing number of concerned parents about privacy issues associated with smart baby monitors; hence, manufacturers have started employing higher levels of encryption mechanisms as well as secure storage systems for their data. Therefore, compliance with regulations like GDPR is becoming mandatory to prevent user data from being compromised by hackers. Health Monitoring Features: Modern smart baby monitors now come equipped with health monitoring capabilities including temperature measurement, cardiac rate tracking, and sleep analysis. Parental information regarding infant health status as well as early signs on any potential infection can be easily derived from such characteristics depending on what they indicate.

These trends make it clear how functionality has been enhanced in terms of integrating different types of smart devices into one whole system and addressing privacy issues associated with them in particular. An emphasis on health monitoring together with sustainability is driving both invention processes and shaping consumer choices accordingly.

List of Smart Baby Monitor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies smart baby monitor companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the smart baby monitor companies profiled in this report include:



VTech Communications

Motorola

Dorel Industries

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

NetGear

Lorex Technology

Summer Infant

Arlo Technologies iBaby Labs

Smart Baby Monitor Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global smart baby monitor market by product, channel distribution, and region.

Smart Baby Monitor Market by Product [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Tracking Devices Audio & Video

Smart Baby Monitor Market by Distribution Channel [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Offline Online

Smart Baby Monitor Market by Region [Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Country-wise Outlook for the Smart Baby Monitor Market

The smart baby monitor market is going through a rapid evolution. It is driven by technology and changing consumer preferences. Innovations in software and hardware are improving functionality and user experience in different areas.



United States: In the United States, smart baby monitors increasingly include AI and machine learning for advanced features such as automatic crying detection or sleep pattern analysis. This also contributes to more connected parenting experiences with other smart home devices.

China: For China, affordable smart baby monitors now come with high-definition video capabilities and real time alerts. This is because local manufacturers aim at capturing the rising middle class as well as tech-savvy parents by incorporating facial recognition and gesture control into their products.

Germany: For Germany, privacy and data security are very important. These new smart baby monitors have higher encryption levels than ever before, enabling GDPR compliance. Besides, people are becoming more conscious about the environment leading to a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products.

India: There has been an increasing need for cheaper smart baby monitors that have basic attributes in the Indian market. The new developments focus on strength of these gadgets to suit different family needs in India's middle class households. Japan: Japan leads in combining high-tech systems like real-time health monitoring, robotics among other technologies in its smart baby monitor processes. It also concentrates on multi-purpose compact equipment suitable for the small living spaces found all over Japan's urban areas.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900