VSPO, The Largest Esports Company In Asia, Rebranded Hero Esports To Support Esports Globalization

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VSPO, the largest esports company in Asia, is pleased to announce that it has officially been rebranded Hero Esports, aligning with its domestic brand and, in doing so, supporting its international growth strategy and the globalization of esports.

The company announced its intention to rebrand alongside the appointment of Dino Ying as Executive Chairman and Danny Tang as CEO on 8 October 2024.



The unveiling of Hero Esports marks a pivotal moment in the company's history. For nearly a decade, the business

has been the leading esports tournament operator and content creator, investing in and shaping the industry to drive innovation and excellence. Most recently in September 2024, the company launched the Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), which is

Asia's

premier international, multi-title esports tournament.

As a key figure in the esports industry, Executive Chairman Dino Ying will play a vital role in growing the ACL alongside working closely with international governing bodies,

including the International Olympic Committee and the Esports World Cup Federation,

to elevate the industry more broadly. The global esports market is projected to grow from

$54 billion in 2023 to $98 billion by 2028,

according to a report by

Frost & Sullivan.

The company's new brand is supported by a refreshed Mission, Vision and set of Values to help employees of Hero Esports work towards common goals and ensure quality throughout the business. Hero Esports' mission is to 'Empower esports', supported by its vision to 'create the premier esports experience of the future'. Hero Esports' values, which are based on inclusion, diversity, transparency and a passion for esports, have provided a strong foundation for the company's continued expansion.

Danny Tang, CEO of Hero Esports, said:

"Today marks a significant milestone for Hero Esports as we continue our growth trajectory to become a leading international esports organization, driven by a clear mission, vision and set of values. Hero Esports is well positioned to identify and develop new opportunities both domestically and internationally, and we look forward to aligning our expansion with an equally fast-growing esports industry."

About Hero Esports (formerly VSPO)

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. As a private company, Hero Esports counts Savvy Games Group and Tencent, among others, as investors, with Kuaishou and Huya as strategic partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Hero Esports also worked with the world's top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings' KPL series and PUBG's PGC series, among many others. In 2024, Hero Esports launched Esports Asian Champions League (ACL),

Asia's

premier international, multi-title esports tournament. Hero Esports is a member of the

Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC).

Visit Hero Esports' new website:



