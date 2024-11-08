(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) November 2024 - Dubai Design Week 2024 will present 'From the Fridge,' a transformative installation by STUDIO SHOO , constructed from Polygood® , 100% recycled and recyclable plastic panels by The Good Plastic Company , provided and supplied by Danube Building Materials .

Danube Group, a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate, with its inception in 1993 has established itself as a major player in various sectors including building materials, home dcor, hospitality, sanitary solutions, and real estate development to name a few. With a strong presence across the Middle East and globally, Danube Group's partnership with The Good Plastic Company reflects a commitment to promoting sustainable solutions in the region and building consumer trust.

'From the Fridge' invites visitors to reflect on waste and the potential of sustainable design. By repurposing refrigerator plastic into art, this installation highlights environmental awareness, demonstrating how waste can be transformed into impactful experiences. The Polygood® panels from The Good Plastic Company add texture and vibrancy, while Kvadrat's Sport fabric enhances comfort and elegance, illustrating the importance of resourcefulness in modern design.

The installation will be on show during Dubai Design Week 2024 from November 5–10 at D3, Dubai Design District. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Polygood® and explore its vast design possibilities.

Madhusudhan Rao, CEO of Danube Group, expresses the company's dedication to sustainable design:

'Danube Building Materials is thrilled to support 'From the Fridge,' a project perfectly aligned with our mission to promote sustainability across the region. This collaboration with STUDIO SHOO and The Good Plastic Company underscores our commitment to pioneering eco-friendly solutions while advancing design excellence.'

Shushana Khachatrian , founder of STUDIO SHOO, comments on the installation:

'With 'From the Fridge,' we wanted to show how something as mundane as a discarded refrigerator can become a piece of art with a strong environmental message. It's about reimagining what waste can become and inspiring people to think about the lifecycle of everyday products in a creative, positive way.'

The Good Plastic Company's innovative recycled plastic panels bring this vision to life. William Chizhovsky, CEO of The Good Plastic Company, adds:

“I'm proud of this beautiful installation designed by STUDIO SHOO. Our collaboration on 'From the Fridge' highlights the transformative potential of recycled plastic and demonstrates how our Polygood® material can elevate creativity. This project is a testament to how repurposed materials can shape the future of conscious design, showing that beauty and responsibility can coexist.“

This installation encourages visitors to engage with ideas of waste reduction and sustainability. Through the imaginative use of everyday materials, 'From the Fridge' calls for rethinking global environmental challenges and advancing towards a more sustainable future.