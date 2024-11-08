The Crypto Market Stands On Top
Date
11/8/2024 4:11:05 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market is consolidating near the $2.5 trillion mark after pulling back slightly from the local peak. Judging by intraday performance, the market is undergoing a shakeout of positions as some players close positions related to the idea of a Republican victory. The market's further momentum will depend on whether politicians continue to support crypto, which creates the risk of volatility.
