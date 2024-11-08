Vijay Deverakonda Falls After Losing His Balance On Stairs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) South Vijay Deverakonda experienced a brief mishap while leaving a building in Mumbai. The lost his balance while descending a set of stairs but quickly regained his composure with a smile.

A of the actor facing minor incident has gone on social media. In the clip, the 'Liger' star is seen momentarily losing his balance on the stairs, leading to a brief stumble. However, within seconds, Vijay regained his footing and flashed a smile, effortlessly brushing off the incident with his trademark charm.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, while fans expressed concern for the actor, several netizens condemned the invasion of privacy and urged people to delete the video.

One user wrote,“It can happen to anyone. It's just a slip of the foot. Plus, there was no injury. Is it such an important item for display? I personally didn't find it so.” Another said, "You don't have privacy once you become a celebrity. There's no personal life.”

A third user commented,“Sb kuch post krna zaruri hai kya?? Priyanka Chopra ne bilkul shi bola tha Indian paps ko lekar.”

On Friday, the 'Family Star' was spotted attending an event with Jasleen Royal and Radhikka Madaan. Vijay will be seen in the music video titled "Sahiba," which also features Jasleen and Madaan.

Talking about his collaboration with Jasleen, Deverakonda shared,“It's been an absolute pleasure working on 'Sahiba.' Jasleen's vision and passion for music are truly inspiring. I believe this song will touch many hearts, and I'm honoured to be a part of it.”

He added,“Sahiba' promises to be a timeless love song. Jasleen, known for her unique musical style and heartfelt compositions, has poured her soul into this project, creating a magnum opus that will resonate with listeners worldwide.”

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria,“Sahiba” marks the exciting first on-screen collaboration between Vijay and Radhikka.