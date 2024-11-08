SC Issues Notice On PIL Seeking Inclusion Of Ayurveda, Yoga In Ayushman Bharat Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the inclusion of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in the Union government's public insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

"We will issue a notice. Let us have the view of the government," said a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court and posted the PIL for further hearing after three weeks.

The plea said that Indian healthcare systems (ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy) should be included under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The PM-JAY was launched by the Union government to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in line with the recommendation of the National Health Policy 2017.

The scheme, providing health coverage of Rs 5 lakh, covers more than 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries) across the country.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to Union Ministries of AYUSH, Finance, Health & Family Welfare, and Home, and the Delhi government on an identical plea.

After the Union government had filed an affidavit assuring that Indian healthcare systems will be included in the scheme, the Delhi HC had directed to consider the PIL, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, as a representation and pass a reasoned order as expeditiously as possible.

The plea had contended that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is currently limited to allopathic hospitals and dispensaries, excluding various indigenous medical systems like ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, siddha, unani, and homoeopathy, which are deeply rooted in India's traditions and effective for addressing modern healthcare needs.

The PIL had stressed the need to recognise and integrate indigenous medical systems into public health schemes, as they are deeply rooted in the country's traditions and culture, and the importance of providing citizens with the right to choose their preferred treatment and doctor while ensuring widespread accessibility and quality of healthcare services.