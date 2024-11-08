EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first nine months of 2024

08.11.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Interim Results January to September 2024 Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first nine months of 2024



Adj. EBT (continuing operations) of €384.1

million (€0.97 per share)

NAV at €16,606.0

million (€41.84 per share) Vacancy rate remains at very low level Berlin, November 8, 2024. In a challenging environment for the real estate industry, Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first nine months of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was €473.6

million (-1.4%). The in-place rent per square meter was €7.91 (+3.3%). The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.6%. Other relevant KPIs also developed in line with expectations. The Adjusted EBT

was €384.1

million, which was below the prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Adjusted EBT

came to €0.97. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 2.2% since year-end 2023 to €16,606.0

million or €41.84 per share. The LTV was at 29.5%. Key numbers Financial KPIs 9M 2024 9M 2023 Change Adjusted EBITDA Rental € million 473.6 480.4 -1.4% Adjusted EBITDA Value-add € million 17.5 7.9 >100% Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales € million 1.2 1.4 -14.3% Adjusted EBITDA Development € million -3.1 7.1 - Adjusted EBITDA Total (continuing operations) € million 489.2 496.8 -1.5% Adjusted EBT (continuing operations) € million 384.1 428.7 -10.4%

Attributable to minorities € million 3.4 0.9 >100% Adjusted EBT per share € 0.97 1.08 -10.4% Operating Free Cash-Flow (OFCF) € million 386.6 242.6 +59.4% Profit for the period € million -255.5 -1,300.5 -80.4%









Balance sheet

Sep. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change Investment properties € million 22,532.2 23,021.5 -2.1% Equity € million 13,746.0 13,998.2 -1.8% LTV % 29.5 30.4 -0.9pp NAV € million 16,606.0 16,976.6 -2.2% NAV per share € 41.84 42.77 -2.2%









Non-financial KPIs

Sep. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Change Number of owned residential units

139,743 140,178 -0.3% In-place rent (residential)

€/sqm 7.91 7.66 +3.3% Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.6 1.7 -0.1pp About Deutsche Wohnen Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 September 2024, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units. Important note This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements. Contact: Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413

