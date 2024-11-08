Vijay Deverakonda On ‘Sahiba’: Jasleen’S Vision, Passion For Music Are Truly Inspiring

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Southern star Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen in the titled“Sahiba”, which also featured Jasleen Royal and Radhikka Madaan, has talked about the song and working with the two.

Jasleen took to Instagram, where she shared a string of character posters of Vijay, Jasleen and Radhikka. She captioned it:“In every note, a heartbeat, In every glance, a lifetime, Presenting Sahiba.”

“Sahiba” is directed by the acclaimed director Sudhanshu Saria. This is the first time Vijay Deverakonda and actress Radhikka Madan will be seen working together.

Vijay said:“It's been an absolute pleasure working on 'Sahiba.' Jasleen's vision and passion for music are truly inspiring. I believe this song will touch many hearts, and I'm honored to be a part of it.”

“Sahiba” promises to be a timeless love song. Jasleen, known for her unique musical style and heartfelt compositions, has poured her soul into this project, creating a magnum opus that will resonate with listeners worldwide.

The singer expressed her excitement and said that creating the“heartfelt” track has been an incredible journey.

“Creating 'Sahiba' has been an incredible journey. This song is very close to my heart, and I can't wait for everyone to experience the magic we've created. Working with Vijay and Radhikka has been magical, and their chemistry brings a new dimension to the music video,” she shared.

Radhikka shared that shooting for 'Sahiba' has been an unforgettable experience for her.

“Jasleen's music has a way of connecting with people on a deep level, and I feel privileged to be part of this beautiful project.”

The actress said that she and Vijay gave their all for the track.

“Vijay and I have put our hearts into this, and we hope the audience feels the love and effort we've put into it.”