'Furia' Unit Strikes Russian Bunkers, Trenches, Supply Depots Near Vovchansk With Drones

11/8/2024 2:10:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pilots from the 'Furia' unit of the 'Hart' Border Guard Brigade used strike drones to hit Russian bunkers, trenches, and supply depots near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also released a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"After nightfall, pilots from the 'Furia' unit carried out strikes using dropped munitions and FPV drones on areas where the invaders were concentrated, targeting bunkers, trench lines, as well as depots containing construction materials meant for fortifications," the statement read.

Read also: Ukraine reports 140 combat clashes wit h Russian forces in past 24 hours

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 704,300 personnel.

UkrinForm

