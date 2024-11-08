Malabar Gold & Diamonds Continues Expansion Spree Launches 6 Showroom In India

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 365 showrooms across 13 countries, has just launched 6 showrooms in India as part of their global expansion plan. The showrooms were launched in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, West Bengal & Rajasthan.

The brand's showroom in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh was officially inaugurated by mayor of Gorakhpur Mr. Mangalesh Kumar Srivastava, following its virtual launch by Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed. Mr. Asher O, MD-India Operations at Malabar & Diamonds, Mr. P.K Siraj – Head of Retail Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. N.K Jishad, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other management team members, customers and well wishers were also present.

The showroom located at Hesaraghatta Rd in Bangalore, Karnataka was jointly inaugurated by popular actress and brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Srinidhi Shetty and member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, S. Muniraju, in the presence of Mr. Filsar Babu, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds and other management team members.

The showroom at Janakpuri in Delhi was inaugurated by the member of the legislative assembly from Delhi, Mr. Rajesh Rishi in the presence of Malabar Group executive director Mr. Sharij V.S and Mr. N.K Jishad, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The showroom in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was launched by the member of legislative assembly from Meerut, Mr. Amit Agarwal in the presence of Malabar Group executive director Mr. Sharij V.S and Mr. N.K Jishad, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The showroom in Siliguri, West Bengal was inaugurated jointly by Mayor of Siliguri, Mr. Gautam Deb and Deputy Mayor, Mr. Ranjan Sarkar in the presence of Mr. Asher O, MD-India Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. P.K Siraj – Head of Retail Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Mr. Thahsil Ahmed, Zonal Head at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The second showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was inaugurated by Member of Parliament from Jaipur, Ms. Manju Sharma in the presence of Malabar Group executive director Mr. Sharij V.S and Mr. N.K Jishad, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The newly launched showrooms will provide an exquisite jewellery shopping experience to the ever-expanding customers base of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in India. With over 25 exclusive brands and collections catering to bridal wear, occasional wear and daily wear preferences, a wide range of jewellery with designs curated from across the globe has been made available at the showrooms.

“We are extremely thrilled to expand our massive presence in India with 6 new showrooms. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always been a brand that is synonymous with trust and transparency and with the launch of these showrooms, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our beloved customers with exquisite jewellery shopping experience in a 100% responsible and sustainable manner.

As we move one step closer to our goal of being the world's no 1 jewellery retailer, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for their continued support”, commented Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.