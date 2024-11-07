Key Nail Polish Market Trend 2024-2033: Rise Of Breathable Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nail Polish Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The nail polish market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to rise from $12.9 billion in 2023 to $14.48 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.3%. This growth is driven by fashion and beauty trends, celebrity endorsements, social and cultural influences, advertising, and seasonal themes.

Global Nail Polish Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is set to experience rapid growth, projected to reach $22.47 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include increased R&D investments, global market penetration, digital marketing strategies, sustainability trends, and shifting consumer preferences. Major trends include retail strategies, demands for vegan and cruelty-free options, fashion influences, and innovations in product formulations.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Nail Polish Market?

The expanding population of working women worldwide is likely to fuel growth in the market. Working women are defined as those who earn a salary or wages through employment outside the home. Nail polish provides these women with a vibrant and polished appearance. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women constituted nearly half (47.0%) of the labor force in the United States in 2021. Thus, the increasing number of working women globally is driving the market's growth.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Nail Polish Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd., Prestige Cosmetics Corp, The Estee Lauder Companies, Sephora USA Inc., Shiseido Co Ltd., Unilever India Exports Limited, Coty Inc., Sally Hansen Inc., Wella Operations US LLC, Revlon Inc., Kiko SpA, OPI Products Inc., Markwins Beauty Brands Inc., China Glaze Co Ltd., INGLOT SP. Z O.O., Butter London LLC, Orly International Inc., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt Ltd., NARS Cosmetics Inc., Barry M Cosmetics Ltd., Deborah Lippmann collection LLC, Smith & Cult LLC, Kinetics Cosmetics Inc., Mavala International SA, Ella+Mila Inc., Ciaté London Ltd., Floss Gloss Ltd., Art of Beauty Company Inc., Jessica Cosmetics International Inc., JINsoon Hand & Foot Spa Inc.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Nail Polish Market Size ?

Breathable technologies are emerging in the market, with companies developing products that promote nail health. In March 2022, Orly, a UK-based nail care brand, released "Island Hopping," a summer collection of breathable nail polishes. This vegan, cruelty-free line uses a unique brush design with 600 bristles, allowing the polish to be permeable and maintaining hydration balance in the nails.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Nail Polish Market?

The nail polish market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Gel, Matte, Pearl, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Traditional Stores, Exclusive Beauty Specialist Stores, Other Channels

3) By End Use: Male, Female

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Nail Polish Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Nail Polish Market

Nail polish is a colored lacquer applied to nails for decoration and protection, creating a barrier to prevent damage.

The Nail Polish Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nail Polish Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nail Polish Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nail polish market size, nail polish market drivers and trends, nail polish market major players, nail polish competitors' revenues, nail polish market positioning, and nail polish market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

