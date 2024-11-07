Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Four, 18 Wounded, Including Three Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs has risen to four. As many as 18 people, including three children, were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

“In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll has risen to four people!” the State Emergency Service posted on Telegram .

Earlier, an Ukrinform correspondent reported from scene that rescuers had pulled the body of a man from the rubble of a high-rise building that had been hit by an aerial bomb.

It was reported that a woman was killed in the private sector as a result of the strike.

“Between 14:17 and 14:26, the Russian army conducted five air strikes on the city. Local residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including three children aged 5 months, 1.5 and 10 years,” Zaporizhzhia regional police reported on Telegram.

One of the bombs hit a five-story building. Three others hit private homes. One woman was killed and 11 people were wounded in the residential area.

The territory of a hospital was also hit. The explosion damaged the buildings of the medical institution, injuring six people.











































Police paramedics and rescuers are providing assistance to the victims. As of 16:30, one person has been reported dead and 17 injured, including three children. Information on the number of victims may change, as search and rescue operations are ongoing.



























As reported, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs, one of which hit the territory of a medical facility, resulting in five wounded, one of whom is in serious condition.