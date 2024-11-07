Restoration Of Winter Academic Session In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Ikkz Ikbal

After lots of debate and protests from parents, students, and educators, Jammu and Kashmir is finally set to return to its traditional winter academic session. Recently, Chief Omar Abdullah announced a change in the examination calendar for students across the Union Territory. For students in classes up to the 9th grade, exams will be held in November this year, while exams for 10th and 12th grades will resume in March-April next year, aligning with the traditional academic rhythm Kashmir has followed for generations.

This shift in the academic schedule will impact tens of thousands of students and their families, many of whom have expressed relief and support for the return to a calendar that respects the region's unique weather patterns and sociocultural realities. But why is this decision so significant? And will it lead to a more effective and inclusive educational experience for students in Jammu and Kashmir?

In Kashmir, winter has traditionally marked the academic assessment period for students. With the region experiencing harsh winters and heavy snowfall, students were accustomed to finishing exams in November or December. This allowed them a long winter break to study and prepare for the next grade or academic year, which resumed in the spring.

For decades, this schedule allowed students, particularly those in remote areas, to manage their studies despite the extreme winter conditions. It also allowed families to plan for the winter season, when transportation and accessibility become challenging, and kept students away from school travel risks associated with icy roads and closed highways.

However, in 2022, the JKUT Administration announced a new uniform academic calendar that brought Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the rest of India. While the intention behind this change was to provide a standardized academic framework, it clashed with the local realities of Kashmir's climate, geography, and socio-cultural factors.

The push for a summer academic session ignored some of the most basic challenges that students in Kashmir face. Heavy snowfall and temperatures that drop below freezing are common in winter, often disrupting day-to-day life in the Valley. This winter weather impacts both rural and urban areas, and can significantly hinder school attendance and examination logistics. Students are often unable to travel to their schools or exam centers, especially in rural or hilly areas where road accessibility is poor during winter months.

Furthermore, many school buildings are not adequately insulated or equipped to handle severe winter temperatures. Even when classes are conducted in winter, students find it challenging to focus on their studies in cold classrooms, affecting their overall academic performance.

When the academic calendar was aligned with the rest of the country, assessments and exams began early in the spring term. This meant that students were assessed on their previous grade's syllabus before they even started the regular classwork. This schedule put additional pressure on students and teachers alike, creating a compressed learning environment that was stressful and detrimental to the academic growth of students.

With the return to the November-December session for most classes, students and parents can breathe a sigh of relief. Not only does this move bring the academic calendar in line with the realities of Kashmir's seasonal climate, but it also provides more time for students to focus on regular studies, instead of diving into exams at the beginning of the school year.

The Chief Minister's announcement also emphasized that this change is likely to become a regular feature. If implemented properly, this adjustment can bring several key benefits to students, families, and educators, as follows:

1. Increased Flexibility for Students and Families: With exams scheduled before the onset of the most intense winter months, students will have more flexibility in their studies. This also allows families to plan around winter challenges, knowing that the academic year is structured in a way that respects the seasonal hurdles they face.

2. Better Focus on Academics: Instead of rushing through the syllabus to prepare for early exams, teachers and students can now focus on holistic learning throughout the academic year. A balanced pace of study reduces stress and promotes in-depth understanding of the material.

3. Reduced Exam Stress: Exam preparations will no longer coincide with challenging winter months, reducing the mental and physical strain on students. By moving exams back to spring, students have ample time to review and prepare without the added worry of cold weather and transportation issues.

4. Adaptability to Remote and Rural Areas: For students in remote areas who face greater challenges in traveling to and from school during winter, this schedule change is especially meaningful. Examinations and classes will be more accessible, regardless of location, and fewer students will miss out on their education due to weather-related travel disruptions.

Proponents of a standardized academic calendar argue that it fosters uniformity and prepares students across states with the same academic milestones. While this may be true in regions with similar climatic conditions, Kashmir's harsh winter demands a more flexible approach. For a truly effective and inclusive education system, policies must be adaptable, and a“one-size-fits-all” approach simply doesn't work for a geographically and climatically diverse region like Jammu and Kashmir.

Education policies that account for local specificities, such as weather, culture, and economic realities, are better able to serve students in a way that promotes genuine learning and development. This localized approach can ensure that every student in India receives a quality education, tailored to their unique needs.

As Jammu and Kashmir moves back to a winter academic session, the government and educational authorities must take additional steps to make this transition smooth and sustainable. Here are a few recommendations:

Improving Winter Infrastructure: Schools in Kashmir still lack adequate heating and insulation. Investing in basic winter infrastructure can allow schools to remain open and comfortable during colder months, regardless of the academic calendar.

Continual Assessment and Flexibility: The government should consider reviewing and adjusting the academic schedule as needed. Holding consultations with students, parents, and educators can ensure that future policies are well-informed and responsive to local needs.

Support for Teachers and Administrators: This shift in the academic calendar will also require teachers and school administrators to adapt. By providing additional training and resources, the education system can better support teachers as they implement these changes.

The return to a winter academic session for students in Kashmir marks a significant step in creating a more compassionate and practical education system. By acknowledging and adapting to local challenges, the administration has shown a willingness to put students' needs at the forefront. In doing so, it honors Kashmir's unique traditions and environmental realities, creating an academic framework that is not only feasible but also enriching.

The decision to restore the winter academic session is more than just a policy change-it's a step toward a brighter future for students in Kashmir. An education system that respects local needs, allows students to focus on learning rather than logistical challenges, and values the cultural and geographic realities of the region is one that truly has the power to inspire and uplift the next generation of Kashmiris.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author has a PG in Biotechnology and is Administrator in Maryam Memorial Institute Pandithpora, Qaziabad