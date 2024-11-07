Weather Insanity In Chiriqui And Neighboring Provinces This Week

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) It was not unusual to see front end loaders and heavy machinery throughout Chiriqui and neighboring provinces this week as the weather became non stop heavy rain causing flooding and landslides. The landslides were breaking the water tubes, so some people were out of water, and the roof leaks caused some people to get too much water. The land is saturated and can't take much more of this daily barrage of rainfall. Trees are falling on roads, blocking traffic and causing major delays or having to re-route traffic. Rafael is the nearby storm causing much of the grief being felt by the people in the red or affected provinces of Panama.

Chiriqui, Panama weather forecasted for the next 10 days will have maximum temperature of 27°c / 80°f . Min temperature will be 22°c / 71°f on Mon 11. Most precipitation falling will be 64.86 mm / 2.55 inch on Mon 11. Windiest day is expected to see wind of up to 22 kmph / 13 mph on Fri 08. We have seen up to 8 inches of rain falling on certain days in the past week. This may become the most amount of rainfall during a November.