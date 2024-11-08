Ukraine Planning To Enhance Cooperation With EIB President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra met with the newly appointed Head of the European Bank's Regional Hub for Eastern Europe Kristina Mikulova.

That is according to the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“The primary focus of their meeting was the strategic areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the EIB, particularly investments in critical infrastructure and funding for projects aimed at Ukraine's economic recovery. Special emphasis was placed on the need to enhance security and restore and logistics infrastructure connecting Ukraine to the EU,” the report says.

The European Investment Bank expressed its readiness to support projects that will contribute to Ukraine's energy independence and the modernization of key infrastructure.

Additionally, the meeting participants discussed the EIB's participation in the EU's Ukraine Facility program, with a budget of EUR 50 billion.

As reported, the government approved a draft decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky that allows attracting more than EUR 17 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the Ukraine urban public transport project.

Photo: EIB, President's Office