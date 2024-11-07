Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:
CNS ) declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.59 per share of common stock payable on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2024.
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
