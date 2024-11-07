Splashbi Launches New Reporting Package For UKG Customers, Delivering Over 200 Pre-Built Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A scalable and cost-effective reporting tool designed for HR professionals, deployable in days with seamless UKG integration.

- Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder & CEO at SplashBIDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SplashBI , a leading provider of analytics and reporting solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new reporting package designed specifically for UKG customers. This innovative offering can be deployed in days and delivers over 200 pre-built reports right out of the box. The reports cover all HR functions, from Core HR, Recruiting, Time & Attendance, Payroll, Learning, to Talent. For users seeking more than pre-built reports, SplashBI's new offering also includes powerful ad-hoc reporting capabilities.With seamless integration to UKG Pro, UKG Pro Workforce Management (WFM), UKG Ready, and UKG TeleStaff, UKG users can effortlessly leverage the power of SplashBI's intuitive reporting tools to build the HR reports their teams need. Additionally, users can edit the pre-built reports and/or create new custom reports from scratch through the Self-Service report builder.UKG users have asked for a self-service reporting tool that can be deployed in days, not months, and SplashBI has answered the call. SplashBI's reporting solution is a cost-effective and scalable option that offers fast implementation, making it ideal for organizations looking to generate insights quickly without relying on a technical staff. Users can benefit from a turnkey reporting solution that can grow with their evolving data needs, giving them the flexibility to add dashboards and other advanced features as their analytics requirements expand."We understand that not every organization is ready for full-blown analytics and dashboards, which is why we're thrilled to introduce our new reporting package for UKG," said Marc Ramos , Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at SplashBI. "This offering gives HR professionals an affordable and easy way to get started with data-driven decision-making, with the flexibility to scale up as their needs grow. Our users can take comfort in knowing that we've made HR reporting as simple and efficient as possible, so they can focus on what matters most-supporting their people."Key features of this solution include:- 200+ Pre-Built Reports: Over 200 reports focused on key HR functions, including Recruiting and Talent, available right out-of-the-box.- Ad-Hoc Reporting: Customize existing reports or create new ones to meet specific needs, providing complete flexibility for HR teams.- Rapid Implementation: Set up in days, not months, so HR teams can start deriving value almost immediately.- No Coding Required: Designed for non-technical users, allowing anyone in HR to generate insights without technical expertise.- Excel Export: Easily generate custom visuals and share insights with your team using familiar formats.With SplashBI, users get a reporting solution that's simple, effective, and tailored for HR professionals. It removes the cumbersome processes often associated with other UKG solutions, delivering a streamlined and user-friendly experience at an attractive price point. We've got you covered-simplifying reporting so you can focus on driving business success.The new reporting package for UKG is available immediately. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit or contact our team today: Christina Crowley, ...

