European Union Film Festival Kicks Off With Screening Of Italian Film ‘La Chimera’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The 29th European Union Festival (EUFF) kicked off with the screening of "La Chimera", a critically acclaimed Italian film by renowned writer-director Alice Rohrwacher.

This marks the start of an exciting week showcasing a diverse selection of European cinema, bringing together the best of European filmmaking to Indian audiences. EUFF, featuring 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, is being held in New Delhi from November 7-16 in Delhi across three venues, India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes & Goethe Institute.

The Film Festival was inaugurated by Hervé Delphin, the EU Ambassador to India, alongside Italian actress Yile Yara Vianello, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute Andrea Anastasio, Lithuanian filmmaker Tomas Vengris, and a crowd of devoted cinephiles eagerly awaiting the annual showcase of Europe's finest cinema.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, stated,“Europe and India are bound by a shared passion for cinema and storytelling, and the European Union Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of this unity. Over the years, the festival has become a key event in the Indian cultural calendar. Entering its 29th edition, the festival is a unique melting pot for cinephiles and culture enthusiasts, providing a platform to create shared experiences. This year's curation shines a light on themes that resonate deeply with our contemporary lives, where intricate human relationships take centerstage, shedding a light on the power of sisterhood, journeys of self-discovery, and the exploration of modern-day challenges.”

He added,“Spanning a variety of genres, this rich cinematic experience will travel beyond Delhi to Kolkata and Hyderabad this year, offering a vibrant tapestry of European cinema to the Indian audiences.”

While introducing the opening film, Italian actress Yile Yara Vianello from the film La Chimera expressed,“So happy to be here in India with La Chimera as the opening movie at the EUFF! This film has had an incredible journey so far, consistently receiving a phenomenal response from audiences worldwide. It's exciting to be representing the film in India, a country that celebrates cinema. I'm energised by the enthusiasm here and want to thank everyone on behalf of the cast and crew for their warm welcome. We're excited to share our film with you!”

The opening ceremony of the festival, organized by the European Union, in collaboration with EU Members States and regional partners, was also attended by the Lithuanian Director, Tomas Vengris.

The film festival in India features films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine.

The festival's carefully curated lineup features some of Europe's most acclaimed films, celebrated at prestigious international festivals. Standout titles include "La Chimera", "Baan", Jim's Story, "Afire", "What a Feeling"," Animal", "An Irish Goodbye", "Restore Point", "The Man Without Guilt", "The Teacher Who Promised the Sea", and more.