Thiththavelkiwla Model Village In Monaragala Built With Indian Grant Handed Over

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 7: On 4th November 2024, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka H.E Santosh Jha and Secretary, of Rural and Urban Development, and Construction, Mr. Atapattu jointly inaugurated and handed over Thiththavelkiwla Model Village in Monaragala to the 24 beneficiary families. District Secretary, Monaragala; Chairman, National Housing Development Authority; officials from the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing and of Sri Lanka, Uva Provincial Council and Monaragala District Administration, among others attended the event.

The Model Village Housing Project is being implemented in all 25 districts of the island jointly with the Ministry of Rural and Urban Development, Housing and Construction of Sri Lanka with grant support from the Government of India. A Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka was signed for the project in October 2017. The project encompasses housing facilities for 600 low-income families of Sri Lanka, with a model village each consisting of 24 houses per district for families selected by the District Housing Committees.

Model villages under the project have earlier been inaugurated and handed over in 11 districts: Batticaloa, Vavuniya, Jaffna, Kandy, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Badulla, Matale, Puttalam, Colombo and Trincomalee. The project progress is over 96 % and the remaining model villages too are expected to be inaugurated and handed over to the beneficiaries soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

END