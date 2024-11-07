Industry Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Ways To Boost Partnership Between Two Countries

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Industry, Trade, and Yarub Qudah and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert on Thursday discussed ways to boost partnership aspects between the two countries.

Qudah said that the "long history of active partnership" between Jordan and the US, which spans 75 years, serves as a motivation to build upon the achievements, especially in the economic sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a statement.

The minister stressed the Kingdom's commitment to further enhancing Jordanian-US cooperation ties, which have been boosted by the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah and successive US administrations.

Qudah highlighted that the US is one of Jordan's most significant economic partners, where the free trade agreement between Amman and Washington that entered into force in 2001 is considered an "important" station to further improve cooperation mechanisms.

He noted that the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, which came into effect in 2001, has been an essential milestone in advancing cooperation mechanisms.

For her part, Lempert expressed her country's support for Jordan, reiterating commitment to expanding partnership frameworks in various sectors, mainly at the economic level.

Jordan's national exports to the US market saw a significant increase, reaching $2.80 billion in 2023, while imports from the US amounted to $1.65 billion in the same year, according to Petra.