Domestic Tourism Booms With 288,000 Jordanians Participating In 'Urdun Jannah' Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The“Urdun Jannah” domestic programme, backed by the of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board, has achieved record participation in 2024, attracting 288,000 participants since the start of the year, more than double the 129,000 participants recorded in the same period in 2023.

The ministry said on Thursday that around 9,750 buses have facilitated the of citizens to various tourist destinations across the Kingdom's governorates, with the same number of tour guides accompanying the buses on a rotational basis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The programme also saw the participation of 167 travel agencies, along with 108 restaurants and 84 hotels and camps spanning various categories.

Under the "Overnight in Petra and Visit Aqaba the Next Day" package, a total of 10,000 participants visited Petra in September and October 2024, supported by 27 participating hotels and camps in Petra, the ministry added.

Subsidized by more than 50 per cent by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Jordan Tourism Board, the“Urdun Jannah” programme aims to stimulate and promote domestic tourism, encouraging Jordanians to explore the Kingdom's diverse tourist sites.

By partnering with travel agencies, the programme seeks to revitalise the tourism sector, engaging a wide range of facilities, including tour operators, tourist transportation services, guides, handicraft shops, and various establishments such as hotels, restaurants, camps, and 4x4 vehicles in Wadi Rum.