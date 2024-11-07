Eight Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Nuseirat Camp And East Of Rafah City

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight civilians were martyred and others were on Thursday in the occupation's bombing of the Nuseirat camp and east of Rafah city, in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in the bombing of the Nuwairi area west of Nuseirat camp, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

The same sources added that five people were martyred in the Israeli on the Tabat Zare area east of Rafah city by an occupation drone.

