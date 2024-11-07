Empowering The Next Generation: Delmarva Power And Ripken Foundation Open New STEM Center

MENAFN - 3BL) In partnership with The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, we recently opened a state-of-the-art STEM Center at(La Academia), offering a unique opportunity for local students to delve into the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The center is part of Delmarva Power andlarger mission to empower students with practical skills and inspire the innovators of tomorrow.

This new STEM center provides students with hands-on experience through interactive modules and advanced technology, including coding and robotics. Each learning station is designed to foster curiosity and build skills that will support these young learners in future educational and career paths.

La Academia, which is our neighbor in Newark, Delaware, is a public KN – 8th Grade charter school with focus on nurturing bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children. In addition to the new STEM center, we presented La Academia with school supplies, backpacks, and school uniform donations.

By investing in youth education and partnering with organizations like The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, we are working to ensure that today's students have the tools and support to become tomorrow's leaders in the utility industry.