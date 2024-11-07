Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Libyan Minister Of Oil And Gas
Date
11/7/2024 7:24:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met with the Minister of Oil and gas in the government of National Unity of the State of Libya HE Khalifa Abdel Sadig.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations and cooperation between Qatar and Libya in the field of energy, and the means to enhance it.
MENAFN07112024000063011010ID1108864090
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.