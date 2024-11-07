Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Rises To 43,469 Over 102,500 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for 13 months, has risen to 43,469 martyrs, in addition to 102,561 wounded.

In a statement today, the Palestinian of in Gaza said that the forces committed a series of massacres in different parts of the Strip during the past 48 hours, killing 78 and wounding dozens, noting that there are many under the rubble as civil defense and ambulance crews were not able to reach them.

A Palestinian man carries away an child from a home that was hit in an Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

The occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, for the 398th consecutive day, by launching dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling, while committing massacres against civilians, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege.



