Charley Tinsley Achieves Verified Agent Status On Agent Review

Charley Tinsley, Managing Partner of TIG Thomas Insurance Group, WA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 -- Charley Tinsley of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has proudly earned Verified Agent status on Agent Review, the premier platform dedicated to enhancing consumer insurance education and reinforcing agent credibility."I'm excited to receive Verified Agent status and to be part of what Agent Review is doing," said Charley Tinsley, Managing Partner of TIG Thomas Insurance Group."The platform addresses a significant gap in the insurance industry by providing a trusted space for consumers to find credible agents whose credentials are verified by an independent third party."Agent Review brings the popular review model used in other industries to the insurance sector. The platform enables consumers to learn a basic understanding of various insurance products and then be paired with a local agent for sales support. Consumers can review agents based on various criteria, including location, insurance expertise, performance ratings, languages spoken, testimonials, military service, charitable involvement, state licenses, carrier appointments, and more. Additionally, consumers can share reviews and ratings of their experiences, providing valuable insights to guide future decisions.Agent Review is free for consumers and offers powerful tools like its cost-of-care calculators and a language translation feature. This functionality is especially useful for non-English-speaking consumers or agents seeking to market to diverse communities. Platforms that cater to such needs are critical for both policyholders and potential clients. "Eighty percent of consumers begin their insurance search online, often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of websites and information that suggest insurance is simple. Whether the product is straightforward or complex, many consumers still prefer the expertise of an agent over navigating an online platform alone. While the internet has made people great researchers, it doesn't necessarily equip them for effective plan design. Without a solid plan, the result is often failure," added Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review.About Charley Tinsley and TIG Thomas Insurance GroupCharley serves as the Managing Partner at TIG Thomas Insurance Group (TIG), where their team brings together over a century of combined experience dedicated to helping clients find the right insurance products for their unique needs. For decades, TIG has guided individuals across the country through Medicare decisions, prioritizing education and service over sales. With 99% of our clients coming from referrals, they never apply pressure and offer truly independent advice. Their independence allows them to present a wide range of companies and plans so they can find the best fit for each client without a one-size-fits-all approach.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is built around three core consumer principles: Education, Search, and Assessment. It provides unbiased education for consumers seeking information on insurance products, a comprehensive search function to find local agents, and assessment tools for consumers to rate their experiences. For agents, the platform offers two key value propositions: Visibility and Credibility.

How To Leverage Your Agent Review Verified Status Across Your Brand

