ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC Ride On Alba’S Brace To Register Come-From-Behind Win Over Kerala Blasters

Kochi, Nov 7 (IANS) Andrei Alba struck a brace of goals as Hyderabad FC scripted a sensational comeback to beat Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 in a 2024-25 season match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru here on Thursday. The hosts started the game brightly and earned an early lead through Jesus Jimenez but a brace from Andrei Alba saw the visitors register their second win of the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC are in a slumber with three consecutive losses.

With Kwame Peprah suspended and Noah Sadaoui not fully fit to start, Mikael Stahre turned to his youngsters for this match. He opted to start with two prodigious talents - Mohammed Aimen and Korou Singh on either flank and the wingers paid their coach's faith with a sensational start. Aimen was the driving force for the hosts in the initial quarter. His direct approach and relentless running caused many problems for Hyderabad FC's backline.

Meanwhile, the real damage was done by Korou Singh, at 17 years and 340 days the youngest player to feature in ISL for Kerala Blasters and the third-youngest overall. Despite his young age, the winger showed great maturity from a counter-attack as he lost his marker with ease before finding an on-rushing Jimenez in the box, with a fine low cross. The Spaniard did the rest to hand the team a lead in the 13th minute. Korou became the youngest player to record an assist in the competition.

Later, Jimenez tormented the Hyderabad FC defense again when he combined with Adrian Luna and slotted the ball into the back of the net only to be adjudged offside. Right after the drinks break, Aimen's brilliant start to the game was cut short due to an injury as he limped off the field.

While Kerala Blasters FC maintained the lion's share of possession, Hyderabad FC waited for their opportunity.

It eventually came in the 43rd minute when Chhunga Hmar made a darting run forward from the left flank before he played Parag Shrivas in space. The fullback got the better of Ruivah Hormipam before squaring to Andrei Alba in space. The Brazilian, who was unmarked at the edge of the penalty area, hammered the ball home to restore parity right before halftime.

The second half saw both coaches trusting their foreign reinforcements as Stahre brought on Noah and Thangboi Singto turned to Edmilson Correia. The latter forward almost made an instant impact when he made a darting run past the Kerala Blasters' backline before getting denied by Som Kumar.

However, the visitors took the lead in the 70th minute, completely against the run of play when Alba completed his brace, beating Som Kumar from the spot. Hyderabad FC were awarded a penalty following a counter-attack when the referee pointed towards the spot following a handball by Hormipam.

The final ten minutes of the game saw the hosts push for the equalizer but Hyderabad FC held their fort brilliantly to bag maximum points.

Kerala Blasters will welcome Chennaiyin FC on November 24 after the international break. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC will lock horns against Odisha FC at home on November 25.