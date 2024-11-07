EICMA 2024, TODAY THE OPENING TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Record numbers for the International Two-Wheel in Rho Fiera Milano: over 770 exhibitors, 45 countries represented and 2136 brands.

Until Sunday, at Rho Fiera Milano, all the novelties of the sector, but also entertainment, gaming, an exhibition of vintage motorbikes, and exciting races with motorsport legends. Great expectations for the return to racing of Australian champion Casey Stoner.

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1914-2024:

EICMA is 110 years old. From the first edition held at the Kursaal Diana in Milan with less than forty stands and exhibitors from six nations, to the one that opened to the general public this morning in Rho Fiera Milano, 81st, with more than 770 exhibitors from 45 different countries and no less than 2163 brands represented.

The 2024 Edition of the International Exhibition of Two-wheel Vehicles celebrates a journey of more than a century - a unique achievement in the world in the panorama of trade fair events - with record numbers and a claim, 'EICMA, leaving our mark for 110 years', which represents a clear declaration of intent.

The over 330,000 square metres and 10 pavilions occupied this year are in fact the stage for hundreds of world previews and sector novelties, the reference industry is bringing to the stage: the present and the future of mobility on two wheels. Large and important returns among manufacturers, which make the exhibition offer of this edition almost complete; the share of companies coming to EICMA for the first time is also substantial, a good 26%. The presence of foreign exhibitors from all continents is very rich, while one third of the total exhibitors fly the Italian flag.

After the success of the two-day event dedicated to the press and trade operators, today the opening to fans: for visitors all latest news in the sector, but also entertainment, gaming, an exhibition of vintage motorbikes and exciting races with motorsport legends. There is great expectation for the return to competition of Australian champion Casey Stoner, who will race on Saturday in the MotoLive arena, the foreign area of EICMA, where the public can freely watch competitions with the best riders of the off-road disciplines, be enthralled by the stuntmen, and be carried away by the stage and music.

