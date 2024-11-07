Jared Jewelers® Partners With Detroit Quarterback Jared Goff To Launch Exclusive Men's Band As Part Of Rare Bond Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Limited-Edition Ring Features Game Ball from Detroit's First Win of the Season – Available to Order Starting November 7

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared JewelersTM , the high-end accessible luxury banner of Signet Jewelers, and

Jared Goff, Detroit's star quarterback, have teamed up again to create an ultra-customized piece of jewelry. Using Jared Jeweler's new Rare customization capabilities, Goff designed a limited-edition men's that contains material from the official game ball used during the opening game of Detroit's 2024 season.

The exclusive Jared Goff designed game ball ring will be hand crafted from 14k white gold and will also contain the quarterback's signature engraved on the inside of the band. The ring can be ordered on Jared or at your local Jared Jewelers location starting November 7 and will be available by special order only. The bands will retail at $999, and quantities are extremely limited.



"Detroit's 2023 season was unbelievable, so the opening game of 2024 meant a lot to me and my teammates," said Goff. "When I got the opportunity to design my own band with Jared Jewelers, I knew I wanted to customize it with something meaningful from this season. The ball from our first win of 2024 represents so much – excitement, drive, grit – and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out in the ring."

The Rare Bond men's band collection is designed to offer customers more options to customize than ever before. From choosing the metal and finish to adding personalized engravings or unique design elements, the possibilities are endless, ensuring that each ring is one-of-a-kind and deeply meaningful. Fascinating and unique materials can be added to most rings for the ultimate customization, including antler, dinosaur bone, or in Goff's case, game ball material.



"Our Rare Bond collection offers our guests a unique experience to completely customize a ring that reflects their style and individuality," said Claudia Cividino, President of Jared Jewelers.

"The exclusive Jared Goff design showcases the collection's customization abilities and preserves a piece of the exciting start to Detroit's 2024 season for Jared and his fans."

Clients looking to design their own custom ring can visit Jared/rare-bond to explore the unique finish pieces that are available online. For those looking to follow Goff's lead and take customization to the next level by incorporating a personal item into the design, contact your local Jared Jewelers to learn more.



About Jared JewelersTM

Jared JewelersTM , is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Jared is redefining how luxury is felt and expressed, through unique and memorable customer experiences to an array of on-trend, high-quality

18K

gold and diamond fine jewelry fashion. For additional information on Jared JewelersTM

visit

Jared , and like us on

Facebook ,

Twitter ,

YouTube ,

Pinterest

and

Instagram .



About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates eCommerce sites and approximately 2,700 stores under the name brands KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, James Allen, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H, and Ernest Jones. Our sales derive from the retailing of jewelry, watches, and associated services.

Media Contact:

Madison Kolofske, MSL, [email protected] .

SOURCE Jared

