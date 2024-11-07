Newfold Digital Appoints Tony Murphy As New CIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital , a leading web and commerce company serving nearly 7 million customers globally, today announced the appointment of Tony Murphy as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Murphy joins Newfold with more than 30 years of experience in IT and strategic leadership, most recently serving as the CIO of Desktop Metal, an organization that drives digital mass production of industrial, medical and consumer products such as 3D printers, materials and software.

Murphy has worked for organizations in both the private and public sector and has spanned multiple verticals in various global geographies. Before Desktop Metal, he previously served as the CIO and CISO of Progress Software.

In his new role, Murphy will lead the information technology organization and help drive Newfold Digital's growth through innovation and strategic alignment within our corporate IT services and security operations.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tony Murphy to our leadership team at Newfold Digital," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "Tony brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. As displayed by his previous success, he will be invaluable to our team and an asset to our company as he will help support our brands, such as Web and Bluehost and beyond, with his creative thinking, strategic execution and expertise in driving growth for our customers."

Tony Murphy brings a unique and diverse perspective to leadership, having led multi-cultural and diverse teams across the globe. He leads his teams by first understanding an organization's business strategy and then executing a technology and security strategy. Murphy has a degree in Economics from Maynooth University in Ireland and an MBA in Leadership from Bentley University in Waltham, MA. He has also completed certifications in Sarbanes Oxley, Crisis Management, AI in Leadership, and Board of Directors Governance.

"As a customer of the

Newfold Digital portfolio offerings for many years, I was always very aware of the one-stop ecosystem that Newfold Digital companies had to offer, as well as their outstanding customer support. It is now such a privilege for me to be part of this organization. I look forward to working with this great team as well as supporting our many stakeholders," said Tony Murphy, Newfold Digital Chief Information Officer.

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register, Web, Yoast, YITH and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold .

