Veritext Legal Solutions Launches Rough Draft Smart Summaries

LIVINGSTON, N.J, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Solutions , the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the launch of Rough Draft Smart Summaries. This latest offering provides clients with an AI-generated summation of a rough draft transcript quickly after a proceeding in an editable and convenient format for the strategic review of a case.

The Rough Draft Smart Summaries are available three formats:



Workers' Compensation Litigation – categorized paragraphs with key details about the deponent's employment background, history of prior claims and other key details with space for attorney analysis.

Insurance Litigation – paragraph style summary in chronological order useful for client status reports with space for attorney analysis. Standard – page line summary most common for use at trials; includes page line citations and subject column.



“Our goal is to provide legal teams with offerings that will make their lives simpler. We heard the need for a transcript summary that would be delivered quickly after a proceeding to save time, increase efficiency and enhance the review process,” states Mike Murray, director of technical and creative solutions, Veritext.“Rough Draft Smart Summaries does just that, giving legal teams a head start on things like case strategy, impact reports and preparation for back-to-back proceedings – all of which free up time for them to focus more on serving their clients and growing their business.”

The entire suite of Smart Summaries provides the following benefits:



Simplified Summary Process

Preformatted for the needs of legal teams to save time.

Editable Format

Provided in a flexible Microsoft WordTM format that allows clients to modify text, highlight critical case details and make notes.

Convenient and Flexible Formats

Prepared in three flexible formats and delivered at two convenient times with rough drafts and final transcripts and available via MyVeritext. Secure AI-Generated Content

Veritext has harnessed the power of AI without the concern of confidential information being stored or used by open-consumer engines for training models. Clients can rest easy knowing Smart Summary is produced in adherence to Veritext's stringent data security protocols.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

