Israeli Air Strike Kills 3 People Near Sidon -- Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese declared on Thursday that three people died and seven local and international military personnel received injuries in an Israeli air strike targeting a car near Sidon, a post city located some 40 kms south of Beirut.

The army said in a statement the Israeli aircraft targeted the car as it was passing through a checkpoint manned by the army just outside the southern city if Sidon. Three Lebanese who were in the car died and three were wounded, the army statement said, adding that four members of the Malaysian force serving with the UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) were injured in the attack.

The military statement indicated that the peacekeepers were injured because the air strike occurred while they were passing through the checkpoint.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported that corpses of two perished persons were discovered in Burj Al-Molouk in the south. Elsewhere, the Israeli aircraft raided and demolished a house in Kfar Rumman and the relics sector in the coastal city of Tyre.

The country since September 23 has been witnessing daily Israeli attacks from the air, on the ground and from the sea. Many people have perished amid wide-scale destruction in the south, east and the capital's suburbs. (end)

ayb









MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108861938