Veteran Owned Scooter's Garage Announces Tiger Cub Initiative Performance Parts For Pontiac Owners

Ted Fox, Owner, Scooter's Garage

New Parts Unveiled

Ted Fox Showing Parts Attached to a Pontiac Engine

Scooter's Garage, based near Dallas, Texas, recently released their new preview of their Tiger Cub Initiative performance parts for Pontiac owners. The new parts are custom designed for higher speed and horsepower, while augmenting the restoration experience for classic Pontiac owners. The parts are targeted for Pontiac enthusiasts that are running a short deck 265 or 301 cubic inch engine.Working in conjunction with lead design engineer Jeremiah Heidner of Heiphus LLC, the process of old clay and wooden models have been upgraded to pinpoint accurate 3-D scanning and printing. This allows the implementation of modern technology to create a higher performing, longer lasting part or even parts that never previously existed.Official Statement:Scooter's Garage/SGR Performance are revolutionizing the Pontiac industry and the industry in general by leveraging the knowledge of traditional"Old school" techniques and combining it with state of the art modern tech. This helps us to incorporate engineering into our program not only to create parts that never existed for the short deck Pontiac engines, but allows us to incorporate design enhancements and features so the parts we create can be utilized across the entire Pontiac V8 engine family from 265 – 455 cubic inches. Additionally we are able to utilized modern high tech materials like Nylar, Carbon fiber and Carbon Fiber composites to manufacturer the parts we design. The further benefits here are that the parts we produce, can be used for restoration, performance or just to enhance the overall look of your engine bay. The techniques we perfect for the Pontiac world, we can eventually use as our programs grow and apply to other automotive brands within the industry.

Ted Fox Announcing New Tiger Cub Initiative Parts Line

