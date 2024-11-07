Kuwait's 2Nd Bridge Plane Arrives At War-Damaged Beirut Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayyoub Khaddaj

BEIRUT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's second air bridge relief plane arrived at Rafic at the shrapnel-scarred Hariri Airport in Beirut on Thursday, bringing much needed aid for the needy amid ongoing Israeli aggression on the Mediterranean country.

The State of Kuwait Charge D'affaires and Plenipotentiary, Abdullah Al-Shaheen, said in a statement to KUNA that the planeload of supplies is part of Kuwait's humanitarian air bridge, set up in line with instructions by the supreme leadership.

The second Kuwaiti plane that arrived at the air facility in the aftermath of Israeli bombing of adjacent locations, late yesterday, that sent splinters smashing through some parts of the terminal facades, carried some 40 tons of supplies secured by Kuwait Red Crescent Society. Al-Shaheen indicated that the cargo would be handed over to the government Supreme Relief Authority.

Al-Shaheen confirmed that yesterday, the first such Kuwaiti shipment was handed over to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, indicating that the supplies include, food, medical supplies and blankets.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Lebanese authority, Ahmad Ibrahim, expressed gratitude in remarks to KUNA to the State of Kuwait, recalling that Kuwait had always supported the country at crises times such as the fiery bombing of the Beirut port in 2025 and the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon.

Al-Ibrahim has affirmed that the country needs all forms of aid in the shadow of the displacement of large numbers of people (estimated at 1.5 million).

The KRCS had sent in aid to thousands of Lebanese families who fled their houses due to the Israeli attacks.

The Kuwaiti humanitarian support for the country is proceeding in defiance of recurring Israeli attacks. The local visual media aired clips of yesterday's attacks close to the airport that damaged sections of the terminal and the tarmac. However, the Lebanese authorities declared today that operations were proceeding as regular via the facility. (end)

