Hurricane Grill & Wings Now Open At Six Flags Great Escape Lodge

Award-Winning Wing Brand Debuts First Theme Park Location

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurricane Grill & Wings , the award-winning wing chain owned by Brands Inc . is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge , Lake George's premier family resort destination. As the hotel's brand-new, flagship dining option, the restaurant brings a vibrant, laid-back atmosphere with delicious menu offerings to both resort guests and the Lake George regional community.

“This opening marks an exciting milestone for Hurricane Grill & Wings-our first theme park location to date,” said President and Chief Operating Officer of Hurricane Grill & Wings Gregg Nettleton.“Our brand's motto is live with flavor, which perfectly embodies the excitement and thrills that come with Six Flags. We can't wait to share our hot and crispy wings and juicy burgers with park guests while they make special memories here at Six Flags.”

“We are so thrilled to open the doors to Hurricane Grill & Wings,” said Six Flags Great Escape Resort President Rebecca Wood.“This restaurant is truly something special. From the stunning design concept to the mouthwatering menu full of variety for the whole family, we can't wait for our guests and local neighbors to enjoy everything this brand-new dining experience has to offer.”

Hurricane Grill & Wings at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge features the brand's award-winning, jumbo wings, boasting more than 30 signature sauces and rubs. In addition to award-winning wing options, the menu offers a wide variety of other flavorful entrees, including marinated steak and avocado tacos, a tropical mahi mahi entrée, seared ahi tuna salad and premium burgers with all the fixings. With kid-friendly options, sweet desserts, and an indoor-outdoor bar serving signature cocktails and an extensive selection of draft beers, Hurricane Grill & Wings is a fun, family-friendly dining destination.

For more information on Hurricane Grill & Wings Great Escape, visit hurricanewings.com . For more information on Six Flags Great Escape, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit .

About Six Flags Great Escape Resort

Six Flags Great Escape Resort is the quintessential location to play, stay and get away. This unique family vacation features a 200-suite, kid-friendly lodge with an indoor water park and a theme park that offers thrills for all ages. With rides, shows, and attractions, an outdoor water park, and the all-new The Bobcat coaster in 2024, Six Flags Great Escape is a family-friendly destination providing fun for everyone.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

