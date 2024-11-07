Ukrainians worry Trump will retract US backing

(MENAFN) Ukrainian military officials have expressed deep concerns about the potential cessation of U.S. support under a administration, fearing that this would leave Ukraine vulnerable to further Russian aggression, particularly in the Donbass region. A Ukrainian defense official, speaking anonymously, told the *Financial Times* (FT) that Trump's previous remarks, including his belief that Ukraine cannot defeat Russia militarily, have raised fears about the future of American aid.



Trump has often criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to him as “the greatest salesman in history,” and has suggested that he may halt U.S. funding to Ukraine. One unnamed military source emphasized the life-or-death significance of U.S. support for Ukraine's survival against Russian advances.



Despite these fears, top Ukrainian officials are publicly optimistic. Zelensky congratulated Trump on his “impressive election victory” and expressed hope that his leadership could bring the U.S. and Ukraine into a new era of stronger cooperation, potentially fostering “just peace” in Ukraine. Zelensky also referenced a September meeting with Trump in New York, where he discussed his “victory plan” against Russia, which calls for increased U.S. support—though this request may face resistance given Trump's past statements.



David Arakhamia, leader of Ukraine's ruling party faction, acknowledged the challenges ahead but suggested that Trump's presidency could create a "new dynamic" in U.S.-Ukraine relations. Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina expressed hope that Trump could generate more political momentum in Ukraine's favor.



Trump's foreign policy stance is expected to differ significantly from that of current President Joe Biden. During his previous term, Trump stated that he could end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia “within 24 hours,” citing his relationships with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

