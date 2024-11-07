Albanian, Italian authorities dismantle major drug trafficking network

(MENAFN) Authorities in Albania and Italy have successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking network believed to have smuggled at least 2 tons of cocaine from South America into Europe. Europol reported on Wednesday that the operation led to the arrest of 29 individuals, mostly in Italy. The suspects are accused of hiding large quantities of drugs, including 2 tons of cocaine, 20 kilograms of marijuana, and 46 kilograms of hashish, in containers with exotic fruits on ships arriving from South America. These drugs were smuggled into various European ports starting in November 2021.



The criminal network, reportedly led by two Albanian brothers, is also alleged to have distributed these drugs across Europe. Once the shipments arrived in Europe, the drugs were extracted from the containers by "recovery teams" who then sold them to other criminal organizations operating across the continent. Europol noted that these distribution efforts were part of a broader operation to funnel illicit substances into the European market.



The operation included raids across several European countries, including Albania, Italy, France, Spain, and Romania, resulting in the seizure of criminal assets and further arrests. The investigation, which began in 2021, was launched by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Florence in Italy and later expanded through a joint investigation team formed by both Italian and Albanian authorities. The investigation was bolstered by intercepted communications between the criminal groups, which were using the encrypted SkyECC mobile communication tool to coordinate their operations.



This successful operation highlights the ongoing international cooperation between European authorities to combat drug trafficking and organized crime, with Europol playing a key role in coordinating efforts and supporting law enforcement across multiple countries.

