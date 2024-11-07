Key Trend Shaping The Printing Inks Market In 2024: Innovations For Enhanced Quality And Ink Conservation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Printing Inks Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The printing inks market has grown strongly, forecasted to rise from $31.81 billion in 2023 to $33.46 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Growth is attributed to commercial printing, packaging industry expansion, and economic conditions.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Printing Inks Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The is projected for steady growth, reaching $40.16 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7%. Demand is driven by sustainable practices and smart packaging, with trends like environmentally friendly inks and RFID inks.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Information with a Global Printing Inks Market Sample Report:



What Is Accelerating Growth in the Printing Inks Market?

Advances in 3D technology are expected to drive the printing ink industry, as consumer, research, and industrial sectors show growing interest in 3D printing. Unlike 2D inks, 3D inks enable the creation of volumetric constructs. In November 2021, ALTANA and DP Polar's Cubic Ink materials revolutionized industrial 3D inkjet printing through a multi-material jetting process.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Printing Inks Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are DuPont Inc., Arkema SA, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Altana AG, TOYO Ink Group, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co., Rieger Druckfarben GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata INX Corporation, Ferro Corp., Huber Group, T&K TOKA Corporation, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., Nazdar Company, DYO Matbaa Mürekkepleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Printing Inks Market Size?

Leading companies in the printing inks industry are launching innovative solutions, such as the Onset 560 ink, to secure a competitive advantage. The Onset 560 inkjet printing press features an advanced full-width printhead system and state-of-the-art automation, including robotic technology. It is designed to handle a wide range of applications in signage, display, and packaging, reaching speeds of up to 1,450 square meters per hour.

How Is The Global Printing Inks Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks

2) By Product Type: Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Inks, Rotogravure Printing Inks, Digital Printing Inks

3) By End User Industries: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading The Printing Inks Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the printing inks market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the market. The regions covered in the printing inks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Printing Inks Market?

Printing inks are liquids containing pigments or dyes used to create images, text, and designs, extensively employed in letterpress and lithographic printing. They comprise pigments mixed with oil or varnish; for instance, black ink is made from carbon black blended with linseed oil or a similar medium, often enhanced with rosin varnish. Inkjet inks include a base carrier, such as water or oil, along with colorants and chemical additives for unique properties.

The Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Printing Inks Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into printing inks market size, printing inks market drivers and trends, printing inks global market major players, printing inks competitors' revenues, printing inks global market positioning, and printing inks market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024



Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024



Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.